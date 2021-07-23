SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pawleys Island beachgoers help whale stuck on sandbar after giving birth

Beachgoers in Pawleys Island helped out a whale that got stuck on a sandbar after it gave birth...
Beachgoers in Pawleys Island helped out a whale that got stuck on a sandbar after it gave birth Thursday.(Phebe Bowers Armas)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Beachgoers in the South Strand became saviors to a whale after it got stuck on a sandbar Thursday.

That happened shortly after it gave birth, according to one woman who saw it all happen.

Phebe Armas told WMBF News that she and her family were in front of their house near the Sea View Inn when they saw people heading towards the whale.

“She had just given birth, and there was a lot of blood in the water,” she said.

There was added concern with Blacktip sharks also swimming about, but the newly-born calf was able to swim away.

The mother whale, however, got herself stuck on a small sandbar.

As the mother’s pod watched on, Armas said people came and helped roller her back out to sea.

She also said the mother whale and the rest of the pod stayed around for a little while longer, breaching before swimming away.

“She swam off and seemingly all was well,” Armas said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found off Nexton Parkway
A Charleston Police incident report states that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of...
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide on Johns Island
Live 5′s photojournalist Landon Boozer was on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sandcroft...
Storms flood West Ashley neighborhoods, temporarily close lanes on I-526
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
Aerial picture of the the Murdaugh property where Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s...
State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case

Latest News

In order to make the transition as smooth as possible, the Colleton County School District says...
Colleton Co. releases back-to-school information
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigating deadly three-car crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Reading Partners looking for volunteers this upcoming school year
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston’s largest drainage project underway
Fountain says the deep tunnel project will help alleviate flooding in the area near Spring...
Charleston’s largest drainage project underway