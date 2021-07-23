Police arrest car thief who jumped from moving vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man they caught driving a stolen car.

The North Charleston Police Department says that Tyshaun Isiaha James, 18, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to stop for blue lights.

Officers say the arrest began when officers ran the plates of a black Mercedes with defective brake lights. North Charleston police noticed the car at around 8:05 p.m. Thursday on Dorchester Road near the I-26 West interchange.

After running the plate, incident reports state that police records indicated the car was stolen and officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

James, who was driving the car, sped off down Charlene Drive where officers say he failed to stop for blue lights.

Officers say James turned onto Martha Drive at speeds of up to 90 mph, made a left onto Spur Street, and hit multiple cars and a fence.

At this point, the incident report says both James and a passenger leapt from the moving car and took off on foot.

James ran down Dellwood Avenue where police say they found his discarded, fully loaded pistol. Incident reports say the gun also had one bullet in the chamber.

James continued jumping multiple fences until police say he was apprehended without incident.

North Charleston Police did not mention any charges pertaining to the passenger of the stolen car.

Jail records show James is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

