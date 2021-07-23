Police investigating deadly three car crash

SC Lottery
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department had to close a major road in West Ashley after a three car collision left one person dead.

Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61 between Magwood Road and Beachwood Road.

Francis reported the Highway 61 being closed in both directions because of the crash at 1:22 a.m. Friday.

Francis says there was a fatality and that traffic was being routed around the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

