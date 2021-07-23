RiverDogs Rolled by Pelicans 15-1

Myrtle Beach, SC — One night after a one-sided affair in favor of the Charleston RiverDogs, the tables turned significantly on Thursday at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans slugged four home runs and collected 19 hits in a 15-1 demolition of the RiverDogs. The 19 hits were the most allowed in a game by the RiverDogs since 2005.

The RiverDogs (47-20) received a solo home run from Brett Wisely in the top of the first inning to grab a 1-0 lead, but from that point forward, the Pelicans dominated. Jordan Nwogu and Ethan Hearn went back-to-back with a pair of solo home runs off Seth Johnson in the second. Later in the frame, Ed Howard drove in a pair of runs with a single. Johnson did not make it out of the second inning, surrendering five runs on six hits.

Hearn also led off the third inning with a solo home run, his second of the game and fourth of the year to make it 5-1. With a runner on first in the same inning, Matt Warkentin hit a fly ball to center field that glanced off the glove of Alexander Ovalles for a three-base error that allowed a run to score. Warkentin scored on another RBI single from Howard to increase the lead to 8-1.

The Pelicans (33-36) were able to put together two more multi-run innings to further extend the advantage. In the fourth, Nwogu hit an RBI triple, Fabian Pertuz tallied an RBI single and Warkentin lined a two-run home run against Graeme Stinson to build the lead to 12-1. Back-to-back RBI singles from Pertuz and Warkentin in the eighth made it 14-1. Nwogu put a final stamp on the evening by driving in one more run in the home half of the eighth.

Stinson was charged with seven runs, five earned, on eight hits in 2.1 innings on the mound. Steffon Moore tossed 2.2 innings and allowed a pair of runs on four hits. Myrtle Beach scored one run against Neraldo Catalina in his 1.1 innings on the hill.

Wisely extended his hitting streak to eight games with the early home run. Myrtle Beach received three hits from four different players and multiple hits from six of the nine starters. The run total was the most for the Pelicans since 2016.

The RiverDogs will try to even the set once again with RHP Taj Bradley (8-3, 2.14) on the mound for game four on Friday night. Myrtle Beach gives the baseball to a new member of their roster, RHP Tyler Schlaffer. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.