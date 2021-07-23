South Carolina reports 1212 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it has confirmed a total of 1212 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Friday’s report included 798 confirmed and 414 probable cases, along with three confirmed deaths. The Tri-County accounted for 135 of the newly-confirmed cases.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 8,946 tests, with a 12.1% positive rate.

Case counts statewide stand at 498,887 confirmed and 107,946 probable.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,710. There were 1,168 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.3 million COVID-19 tests.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As DHEC continues to adjust the manner in which they report COVID-19 numbers, we are working to make the numbers as clear as possible. DHEC’s daily total includes both what were formally reported as “confirmed” and “probable” new cases. The confirmed case counts come from PCR test results and probable case counts come from rapid tests. DHEC has previously said it would limit the reporting of deaths to one day per week, although it appears to still report the number of confirmed and probable deaths in its daily reporting. DHEC reports COVID-19 stats two days after they are received. Since the agency does not release numbers on weekends, Monday’s listings include include results from the previous Thursday through Saturday, for example.







