Summerville police looking for missing and endangered man

Avery Clark
Avery Clark(Summerville Police Department)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says they are looking for a man they say may be potentially endangered.

Police say Avery Clark, 35, was last heard from Tuesday, but he was making “concerning statements.”

Avery reportedly frequents the Ladson Road area the Summerville Police Department said.

If located contact officers ask people to please contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.

