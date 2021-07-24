Berkeley County highway dedicated to fallen deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new tribute to a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy killed the line of duty now sits along a highway in Berkeley County.

The fallen deputy’s family said this new highway memorial placard means a lot not only to their family but to other law enforcement officers as well.

The memorial placard is on a stretch of Highway 45 in St. Stephen. The stretch of road between Betaw Road to Arrowhead Road is now called the Deputy Sheriff Harvey Middleton Memorial Highway.

Middleton was killed in the line of duty back in 1975 while investigating a shots fired call in the area.

Dozens of community members gathered at St. Stephen Baptist Church Saturday to honor the fallen officer, including friends and family of Middleton, the Berkeley County Sheriff, Sheriff’s Deputies and several South Carolina lawmakers. They all paid tribute to him with a memorial service and memorial road dedication.

Middleton’s daughter, Ateshia Lester, said she hopes the community remembers her father and his legacy.

“Just remember that he was committed to the badge,” she said. “He was strong, loyal and that he laid down his life, killed in the line of duty. Just remember we should be out here supporting our officers because they’re out here giving all of their hard work and commitment to the community.”

Middleton was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 1986, and his name also appears on the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

