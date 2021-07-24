SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley County highway dedicated to fallen deputy

A new tribute to a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy killed the line of duty now sits along a...
A new tribute to a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy killed the line of duty now sits along a highway in Berkeley County.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new tribute to a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy killed the line of duty now sits along a highway in Berkeley County.

The fallen deputy’s family said this new highway memorial placard means a lot not only to their family but to other law enforcement officers as well.

The memorial placard is on a stretch of Highway 45 in St. Stephen. The stretch of road between Betaw Road to Arrowhead Road is now called the Deputy Sheriff Harvey Middleton Memorial Highway.

Middleton was killed in the line of duty back in 1975 while investigating a shots fired call in the area.

Dozens of community members gathered at St. Stephen Baptist Church Saturday to honor the fallen officer, including friends and family of Middleton, the Berkeley County Sheriff, Sheriff’s Deputies and several South Carolina lawmakers. They all paid tribute to him with a memorial service and memorial road dedication.

Middleton’s daughter, Ateshia Lester, said she hopes the community remembers her father and his legacy.

“Just remember that he was committed to the badge,” she said. “He was strong, loyal and that he laid down his life, killed in the line of duty. Just remember we should be out here supporting our officers because they’re out here giving all of their hard work and commitment to the community.”

Middleton was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 1986, and his name also appears on the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61...
Police investigating deadly three-car crash
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old John Allen Hilton of North...
Deputies arrest second suspect for Dorchester County murder
Deputies said Austin Craig Nettles escaped from the Regional Medical Center while he was...
Naked inmate who escaped from Orangeburg Co. hospital back in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano outlined changes she has made during her first six...
Sheriff blogs about changes at Charleston County jail, but has refused interviews
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash