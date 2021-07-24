Charleston Police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for information on a deadly crash on Highway 61 late Thursday night in which one of the drivers ran away from the scene.

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. Thursday night in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.

Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV struck an Infiniti Q50 that was traveling in the opposite direction. The collision cause the Trailblazer to strike a third vehicle that had been traveling behind it, Inspector Michal Gillooly said.

The driver of the Trailblazer ran from the vehicle on foot before police arrived at the scene of the crash, Gillooly said.

EMS took the driver of the Infiniti to an area hospital for treatment, but a passenger in that vehicle died at the scene, he said.

The driver of the third vehicle was not seriously injured.

The police department’s accident investigation team closed the roadway for several hours to process the scene.

Police have not said whether they have identified the person who ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Division at 843-965-4084.

Charleston Police say this fatality is the 11th traffic fatality they have investigated this year.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.