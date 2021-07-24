SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash in West Ashley

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. Thursday night in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for information on a deadly crash on Highway 61 late Thursday night in which one of the drivers ran away from the scene.

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. Thursday night in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.

Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV struck an Infiniti Q50 that was traveling in the opposite direction. The collision cause the Trailblazer to strike a third vehicle that had been traveling behind it, Inspector Michal Gillooly said.

The driver of the Trailblazer ran from the vehicle on foot before police arrived at the scene of the crash, Gillooly said.

EMS took the driver of the Infiniti to an area hospital for treatment, but a passenger in that vehicle died at the scene, he said.

The driver of the third vehicle was not seriously injured.

The police department’s accident investigation team closed the roadway for several hours to process the scene.

Police have not said whether they have identified the person who ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Division at 843-965-4084.

Charleston Police say this fatality is the 11th traffic fatality they have investigated this year.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61...
Police investigating deadly three-car crash
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old John Allen Hilton of North...
Deputies arrest second suspect for Dorchester County murder
Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found off Nexton Parkway
Summerville Police
Police: Missing, endangered man from Summerville has been found safe
Deputies said Austin Craig Nettles escaped from the Regional Medical Center while he was...
Naked inmate who escaped from Orangeburg Co. hospital back in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Summerville Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to a fire in a top-floor unit at the...
Early-morning apartment fire displaces approximately 10, child sent to hospital
Source: Provided
RAW VIDEO: Firefighters respond to Summerville apartment fire
Shantae Lucille Seabrook-Mosley, 43, was reported missing on July 6 by her mother, who said she...
Goose Creek Police search for missing woman
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say crews are on the scene of the crash...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash near Boone Hall pumpkin patch