Deputies continue search for missing 15-year-old boy

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen who disappeared two weeks ago.

Lawrence Deaver, 15, was last seen on the morning of July 9 at his Hosea Road home in Burton, deputies say.

Deputies say they received tips he has been seen in the Roseida Road area of Burton, but he remains missing. \

He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

