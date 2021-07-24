SC Lottery
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the...
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a shooting Saturday sent two people to the hospital.

Lt. Rick Carson said a portion of Orangeburg Road is closed while deputies and detectives investigate the incident.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims or whether deputies have anyone in custody.

The incident was reported in the 100 block of Orangeburg Road, Carson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

