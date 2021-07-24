Deputies searching for naked inmate who escaped from Orangeburg Co. hospital

ORANEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are searching for a naked inmate who escaped from a hospital in Orangeburg County.

Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Austin Craig Nettles who deputies describe as standing 5′11″ tall, and has long ,brown hair. OCSO officials said he escaped from Regional Medical Center on Friday afternoon.

“Right now we believe he has no clothes on, so he shouldn’t be hard to spot,” Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Major Rene Williams said.

The sheriff’s office said they are searching an area along St. Matthews Road from Fire Tower Road to State A&M Road.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Highway Patrol are assisting.

“We think we have him contained in a wooded area,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Residents along Fire Tower Road are asked to lock their doors and be on the lookout for Nettles, deputies said.

