Deputies searching for suspect wanted for deadly shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Burton early Friday morning that left one man dead and a woman wounded.

Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders is wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to Friday’s shooting.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a shooting with two victims in the area of Stanley Farms and Laurel Bay roads in Burton.

Deputies say the two victims were transported to the hospital for treatment where 29-year-old Deonne McLendon of Burton later died. The wounded woman was treated and later released, authorities said.

Deputies say the victims were shot near the road and that the subjects responsible fled prior to arrival. They say investigators with the sheriff’s office responded and processed the scene for evidence and continue to interview witnesses.

According to authorities, evidence at the scene and witness interviews helped identify the suspect.

Sanders is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

