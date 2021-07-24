SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for suspect wanted for deadly shooting in Burton

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Burton early Friday morning that left one man dead and a woman wounded.

Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders is wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to Friday’s shooting.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a shooting with two victims in the area of Stanley Farms and Laurel Bay roads in Burton.

Deputies say the two victims were transported to the hospital for treatment where 29-year-old Deonne McLendon of Burton later died. The wounded woman was treated and later released, authorities said.

Deputies say the victims were shot near the road and that the subjects responsible fled prior to arrival. They say investigators with the sheriff’s office responded and processed the scene for evidence and continue to interview witnesses.

According to authorities, evidence at the scene and witness interviews helped identify the suspect.

Sanders is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61...
Police investigating deadly three-car crash
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old John Allen Hilton of North...
Deputies arrest second suspect for Dorchester County murder
Deputies said Austin Craig Nettles escaped from the Regional Medical Center while he was...
Naked inmate who escaped from Orangeburg Co. hospital back in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
A new tribute to a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy killed the line of duty now sits along a...
Berkeley County highway dedicated to fallen deputy
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano outlined changes she has made during her first six...
Sheriff blogs about changes at Charleston County jail, but has refused interviews
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County