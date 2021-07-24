SC Lottery
Early-morning apartment fire displaces approximately 10, child sent to hospital

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning fire Saturday damaged five units at a Summerville apartment complex and sent a child to an area hospital, firefighters say.

Summerville Fire & Rescue responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to a fire at The Grove at Oakbrook Apartments to a report of a fire, Capt. Jeremiah Lee said. When firefighters first arrived, smoke was visible from a third-floor unit. When firefighters got inside the unit, a window burst and flames could be seen from the outside briefly, he said.

Lee said firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 25 minutes.

EMS took a child who was standing near the building to an area hospital for observation, Lee said. The child was not believed to be a resident of the unit where the fire occurred, Lee said.

The fire damaged a total of five units including the one where the fire began. Four units sustained water and smoke damage.

The fire left approximately 10 people displaced and Lee said the American Red Cross was helping them.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, he said.

Firefighters were working to determine a cause of the fire.

