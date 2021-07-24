SC Lottery
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Boone Hall pumpkin patch

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say crews are on the scene of the crash...
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say crews are on the scene of the crash at 2330 Highway 17.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of the Boone Hall pumpkin patch in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say crews are on the scene of the crash at 2330 Highway 17.

Fire officials say the crash involves three to four vehicles. One person has minor injuries, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

