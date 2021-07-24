Firefighters conduct multiple searches after fire destroys home

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a mobile home fire in which a victim was reported trapped inside.

But after three searches, firefighters say they found no one inside the destroyed home.

The Burton Fire District, Marine Corps Air Station Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS responded to the fire just after 5:30 a.m. at a home on Morrall Drive.

Initial reports indicated the resident of the home was still inside.

Firefighters say the searched the home three times to make sure no one was trapped inside. (Burton Fire District)

First-arriving firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters searched the home three times under fire conditions and determined no one was home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews say no one was injured in the fire but said the home was heavily damaged.

Burton fire investigators and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were working to determine the cause of the fire.

Burton’s arson dog was also brought to the scene of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.