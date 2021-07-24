SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Florence County deputies searching for missing woman

Sherina Monique Smith
Sherina Monique Smith(FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Sherina Monique Smith, of Camden, was last seen early Saturday morning.

Officials said Smith was at or near mile marker 141 on Interstate 20 at around 7:50 a.m.

Investigators explained she may have run out of gas and was heading toward Florence when she was last seen.

Smith is described as being 5′6″ and around 177 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61...
Police investigating deadly three-car crash
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old John Allen Hilton of North...
Deputies arrest second suspect for Dorchester County murder

Latest News

Authorities say a police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence has been...
Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019
This model shows what a rapid transit stop might look like on Remount Road.
Lowcountry Rapid Transit project gets key federal approval, 30% design plans complete
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders is wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Deputies searching for suspect wanted for deadly shooting in Burton