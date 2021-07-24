SC Lottery
Forecasters eye system off southeast coast for tropical development

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry could see rain from a disturbance that could develop into a tropical system within the next 48 hours.

But most computer models point the system, if it were to develop, toward the Florida coast, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.

“It looks like our impacts will be minimal from this system as models tend to actually bring this back to Florida by Sunday into early Monday,” he said.

Some models show the low could take a more northerly track, but the latest projections show that even if that were to happen, the primary impact on the Lowcountry would be a higher chance for showers and storms for Sunday evening through late Monday afternoon.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center increased the chances for tropical development within the next two days at 60%. Forecasters say showers and thunderstorm activity increased Saturday morning in the low pressure system, which was located about 200 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Nearby buoy observations indicated surface pressures have been falling close to the center of this system. However, the associated shower and thunderstorm activity remained disorganized and located primarily south and east of the center.

Forecasters expect environmental conditions should favor development and a tropical depression could form over the next day or so while the low meanders offshore of the Florida Peninsula.

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters were set to investigate the system later on Saturday if necessary.

If the system develops into a tropical storm, it would become the sixth named storm of 2021 and would take the name Fred.

