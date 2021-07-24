SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Goose Creek Police search for missing woman

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a Goose Creek woman reported missing by her mother.

Shantae Lucille Seabrook-Mosley, 43, was reported missing on July 6 by her mother, who said she had last seen her sometime in April, Capt. James Brown said.

Seabrook-Mosley is known to frequent Liberty Hill in North Charleston.

She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 or Investigator Gallucio at 843-863-5200, ext. 2338 or dgallucio@cityofgoosecreek.com.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61...
Police investigating deadly three-car crash
Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found off Nexton Parkway
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old John Allen Hilton of North...
Deputies arrest second suspect for Dorchester County murder
Summerville Police
Police: Missing, endangered man from Summerville has been found safe
Deputies said Austin Craig Nettles escaped from the Regional Medical Center while he was...
Naked inmate who escaped from Orangeburg Co. hospital back in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say crews are on the scene of the crash...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash near Boone Hall pumpkin patch
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash near Boone Hall pumpkin patch
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bond denied for man accused of killing wife in ‘brutal’ murder near Nexton Parkway
Berkeley County does slightly better than the state average with a wage gap of $3.68, but still...
Housing wage gap exacerbates homeless problems