Goose Creek Police search for missing woman

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a Goose Creek woman reported missing by her mother.

Shantae Lucille Seabrook-Mosley, 43, was reported missing on July 6 by her mother, who said she had last seen her sometime in April, Capt. James Brown said.

Seabrook-Mosley is known to frequent Liberty Hill in North Charleston.

She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 or Investigator Gallucio at 843-863-5200, ext. 2338 or dgallucio@cityofgoosecreek.com.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.