Head-on crash kills 93-year-old Aiken County man

SCHP
SCHP(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT
WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 93-year-old Windsor man died Saturday after a head-on crash on Charleston Highway, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash occurred Friday at 2:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Charleston Highway near Cedar Branch Road.

The driver of a 2008 Kia mini-van was traveling east when he tried to make a left turn into a private drive and turned into the path of a westbound 2018 Infiniti, causing the vehicles to hit head-on.

The driver of the Kia, who has been identified as Edgar Kitchens, 93, of Windsor, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Saturday from his injuries.

Sheila Williams, 54, the driver of the Infiniti, was taken to a hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Toxicology analysis are pending.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

