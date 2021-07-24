SC Lottery
Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment

The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged a man accused of killing a retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant who was found dead in an apartment Friday afternoon.

York County detectives arrested 27-year-old Evan Robert Hawthorne in connection with the death of retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughan.

Deputies say Hawthorne was located at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Hollis Lakes Road in Rock Hill.

The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill. Vaughn was found dead inside an apartment around 3:15 p.m.

The Rock Hill Police asked the York County Sheriff’s Office to investigate due to Vaughn having ties to their agency.

“Our hearts break for our friends and colleagues at the Rock Hill Police Department and our entire law enforcement community,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “I’m thankful for the diligent and the expedient work of our Detectives during such a difficult case regarding an individual they know personally.”

Hawthorne was taken to the York County Detention Center and served with a warrant for murder. According to the Rock Hill Herald, Hawthorne is a former Chester County deputy who was fired in 2019 after he was charged with DUI.

“We are grateful to Sheriff Tolson and the members of the York County Sheriff’s Office for their quick work in bringing closure to what has been a very difficult day for the members of the Rock Hill Police Department,” Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said in a statement. “We remember with gratitude the work of Lieutenant Larry Vaughan. He often served at our council meetings and was always a reassuring presence in those meetings. Our prayers are with his family and the entire police department in the coming days.”

This case remains under investigation.

