Missing Concord woman found dead

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord woman reported missing Friday afternoon was found dead Saturday morning.

Catherine Richardson, 75, was reported missing and a Silver Alert was issued. Richardson was believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

According to Concord Police, Richardson was found in a vehicle on Littleton Drive at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. No signs of trauma were present, but officers say they are continuing to investigate.

“The Concord Police Department would like to express their condolences to the family of Mrs. Richardson and thank all who assisted in the search,” the department said in a statement.

