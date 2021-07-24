SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Missing Concord woman found dead

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Friday
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.
The Concord Police Department has found Catherine Richardson.(Concord Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord woman reported missing Friday afternoon was found dead Saturday morning.

Catherine Richardson, 75, was reported missing and a Silver Alert was issued. Richardson was believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

According to Concord Police, Richardson was found in a vehicle on Littleton Drive at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. No signs of trauma were present, but officers say they are continuing to investigate.

“The Concord Police Department would like to express their condolences to the family of Mrs. Richardson and thank all who assisted in the search,” the department said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 60% chance a disturbance...
Forecasters eye system off southeast coast for tropical development
Summerville Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to a fire in a top-floor unit at the...
Early-morning apartment fire displaces approximately 10, child sent to hospital

Latest News

Yong Cha Davis was last seen Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. at her North Myrtle Beach home,...
Police search for SC woman missing for three days
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a CVS...
McMaster advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Vaccination pace hits another low as Delta variant infection rate increases
The National Hurricane Center reduced the chance of tropical development for a system of storms...
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Chance of tropical development for system off SC coast drops slightly