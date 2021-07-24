‘Never be forgotten’: Slain retired Rock Hill Lieutenant leaves lasting legacy with police department

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Retired Lieutenant Larry LV Vaughan is described by colleagues as a “leader, mentor and a friend.”

He served with the Rock Hill Police Department for more than 30 years before saying farewell and retiring, in September 2020.

Vaughan was found dead Friday afternoon inside of an apartment in Rock Hill.

York County Sheriff’s deputies arrested this 27-year-old Evan Robert Hawthorne in connection with Vaughan’s death.

According to our news partners at the Rock Hill Herald, Hawthorne is a former Chester County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired in 2019 after being charged with a DUI.

“We remember with gratitude the work of Lieutenant Larry Vaughan,” Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said in a statement. “He often served at our Council meetings and was always a reassuring presence in those meetings. Our prayers are with his family and the entire Police Department in the coming days.”

Deputies say Hawthorne was located at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Hollis Lakes Road in Rock Hill.

The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill. Vaughan was found dead inside an apartment around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Hawthorne was taken to the York County Detention Center and served with a warrant for murder.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, Vaughan started at the department in June 1990. He served as a Patrol Officer, Patrol Supervisor, Special Projects Officer, Criminal Investigations Supervisor, K-9 Officer, SWAT Sniper, SWAT Team Leader, SWAT Commander, Driving Instructor, Firearms Instructor and a Patrol Rifle Instructor.

Along the way, he earned numerous awards and contributed to several competition-winning SWAT Teams.

“More importantly, Lieutenant Vaughan was a leader, a mentor, and a friend,” the Rock Hill Police Department said in a statement. “Most Officers met Lieutenant Vaughan within the first couple days of joining the Department, and it never took long to realize he was called “To Serve and Protect.” Lieutenant Vaughan embraced all the challenges that arose daily and, utilizing his unorthodox thinking, found a way to resolve them. His style of policing would directly influence and educate officers around him, unknowingly preparing them for the next time a similar situation would arise.”

Officials at the Rock Hill Police Department say Vaughan often took extra assignments because he wanted to meet new people or see familiar faces.

He was the Supervisor-in-charge of the annual Christmasville Christmas Parade.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, even after his retirement, he would stop by the station during his daily walks.

Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts said Vaughan left a lasting legacy that will be difficult to replace.

“Lieutenant Vaughan leaves behind a heralded career that is truly one for the ages. While LV is no longer with us, his smile, laughter, leadership, guidance, and friendship will never be forgotten. His legacy at the Rock Hill Police Department will always be remembered,” Watts said. “The retirement of LV left us with a challenge having to replace someone with so much knowledge, experience, and dedication. The loss of LV has left us with a void that can never be replaced.”

Friends and acquaintances in Rock Hill said Vaughan was no stranger, saying he spent every day walking through downtown Rock Hill with a smile on his face and chatting with every person he passed.

“You just knew when you’d see him walking down he’s checking on you,” Brenda Hallman said. “He’s a very good guy.”

People said Vaughan was a regular at the restaurant Tattooed Brews, where he became friends with owner Adam Michaels.

“We went to a boxing match that police put on, we went to a wrestling match together, we had wonderful times with him,” Michaels said.

Michaels says Vaughan was a family man and had two daughters. He says he loved going to the beach, classic cars and Rock and Roll music.

His seat at the bar sits empty with his favorite drink, a sign of remembrance.

“Today was one of those days where I realized when I looked in here, he wasn’t going to be here anymore,” Michaels said. “We are reserving a spot at the bar that we are sanctioning off for him and will always have a Michelob Ultra because that’s what he drank, and it will have one there every single day as long as this bar is open.”

And whether they knew him for 20 days or 20 years it was clear the impact Vaughan had on people across Rock Hill.

“He was this community, he was a strong part of this community, and we lost a piece of it, but we will forever remember him,” Michaels said.

People told WBTV that Vaughan went to Winthrop University and at first had a different career plan for his life until he interned at the police department where he found his true passion, protecting and serving the community.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.