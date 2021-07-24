SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration reported dozens of packaged carrots products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several bagged carrots products from their brands Bunny Luv, Cal-Organics and O Organics.

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the U.S.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA report.

Consumers are advised to throw away the bags.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis says the crash was on Highway 61...
Police investigating deadly three-car crash
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old John Allen Hilton of North...
Deputies arrest second suspect for Dorchester County murder
Salin Mojica Hernandez, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in connection to...
Deputies make arrest in ‘brutal’ murder case involving woman found off Nexton Parkway
Summerville Police
Police: Missing, endangered man from Summerville has been found safe
Deputies said Austin Craig Nettles escaped from the Regional Medical Center while he was...
Naked inmate who escaped from Orangeburg Co. hospital back in custody, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
‘Superbug’ fungus spread in two cities, health officials say
The Burton Fire District responded early Saturday morning to a fire at a mobile home on Morrall...
Firefighters conduct multiple searches after fire destroys home
University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against...
UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge