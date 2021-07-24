Sunny and hot this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hazy skies and less rain are two things that are here to stay this weekend. Wildfire smoke from fires in the western US and Canada have moved into the sky over the Lowcountry. Air quality looks good but will be monitored for the weekend in case conditions deteriorate and sensitive groups would need to use caution. Otherwise, less rainfall and hot, sunny weather is expected going forward. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. We stay in the 90s next week with higher rain chances by the middle of the week.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure attempting to develop east of Florida along an old frontal boundary. The National Hurricane Center has odds at 50% for this to develop into a tropical depression over the weekend. Any development would stay pretty weak as this system slowly moves off the Southeast coast. Two potential outcomes seen in computer models are a weak system drifting west into Florida Sunday or a weak system moving north, northeast and staying off the Southeast coast. It could increase our moisture into Monday bringing a better chance of a few showers but otherwise no impacts are expected here in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Hazy Sunshine. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 73.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

