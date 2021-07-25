15-year-old Sumter teen missing, officers asking for help

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the communities help in locating a missing girl.

Deputies say Jasmine Leonard, 15, walked away from her home on Cheyne Street after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Her family said it’s unusual for her to runaway.

Leonard is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weight about 140lbs. She was last seen wearing Halloween pajama pants, a t-shirt and slippers.

With any information -- call the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700.

