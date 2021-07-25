SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

15-year-old Sumter teen missing, officers asking for help

Deputies say Jasmine Leonard, 15, walked away from her home on Cheyne Street after 11 p.m....
Deputies say Jasmine Leonard, 15, walked away from her home on Cheyne Street after 11 p.m. Saturday.(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the communities help in locating a missing girl.

Deputies say Jasmine Leonard, 15, walked away from her home on Cheyne Street after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Her family said it’s unusual for her to runaway.

Leonard is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weight about 140lbs. She was last seen wearing Halloween pajama pants, a t-shirt and slippers.

With any information -- call the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 60% chance a disturbance...
Forecasters eye system off southeast coast for tropical development
Summerville Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to a fire in a top-floor unit at the...
Early-morning apartment fire displaces approximately 10, child sent to hospital

Latest News

Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says unvaccinated patients...
9 out of 10 SC COVID cases, deaths last month were in the unvaccinated, report states
Yong Cha Davis was last seen Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. at her North Myrtle Beach home,...
Police search for SC woman missing for three days
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a CVS...
McMaster advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends