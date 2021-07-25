SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

American fencer Kiefer wins women’s foil

Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States compete in the women's individual foil final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lee Kiefer has earned the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.

Kiefer is a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame. She ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

It’s the third Olympic gold for the U.S. fencing team. Mariel Zagunis won in saber at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Kiefer is also a medical student at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 60% chance a disturbance...
Forecasters eye system off southeast coast for tropical development
Summerville Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to a fire in a top-floor unit at the...
Early-morning apartment fire displaces approximately 10, child sent to hospital

Latest News

Yong Cha Davis was last seen Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. at her North Myrtle Beach home,...
Police search for SC woman missing for three days
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a CVS...
McMaster advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Vaccination pace hits another low as Delta variant infection rate increases
The National Hurricane Center reduced the chance of tropical development for a system of storms...
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police