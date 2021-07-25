SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Capitol riot suspect who allegedly attacked police was caught, thanks to a dating app match.

Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

During a chat, a match asked if he was near the U.S. Capitol. Taake said he was there “from the very beginning.” He sent several selfies and claimed he spent 30 minutes in the building.

In new court filings, prosecutors say the match turned him in to the FBI within days of the riot.

Prosecutors allege Taake was involved in two violent attacks against police who were defending the building. According to the filings, video footage from the frontlines shows Taake using pepper spray against the police line and later whipping police with a metal whip.

Taake has been charged with several federal crimes, including felony assault on a police officer and civil disorder.

According to court filings, video footage from the Capitol riot shows Taake using pepper spray...
According to court filings, video footage from the Capitol riot shows Taake using pepper spray against the police line and later whipping police with a metal whip.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)

This is the second time a man allegedly involved in the Capitol riot has been turned in by a Bumble match. In April, Robert Chapman, of New York, was charged with four misdemeanors after a match reported him to the FBI.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 60% chance a disturbance...
Forecasters eye system off southeast coast for tropical development
Shantae Lucille Seabrook-Mosley, 43, was reported missing on July 6 by her mother, who said she...
Goose Creek Police search for missing woman

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center reduced the chance of tropical development for a system of storms...
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Chance of tropical development for system off SC coast drops slightly
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies search for man wanted in Burton shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two injured in Dorchester County shooting