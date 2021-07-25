SC Lottery
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center updated the chance that a well-defined low pressure system will develop into a tropical depression as it nears the southeast coast.

The forecast rose Saturday to a 60% chance of development over the next two days. But as of Sunday morning, that chance had dropped to a 50%, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.

The system was located about 160 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida Sunday morning where it continued to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Most of the rain and storms are mainly east and south of the center.

Computer models still point the system toward Florida, but Holtzman said the Lowcountry could see rain from the system Monday and into early next week.

If it were to develop into a tropical depression and then strengthen to a tropical storm, it would take the name Fred.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Sunday afternoon.

