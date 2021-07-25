SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16

(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A drunk driver led Georgia State Patrol on a high-speed chase in Savannah on Saturday.

GSP says they pulled over a red Chevrolet truck going over 100 mph in an area with a 45 mph speed limit in the westbound lanes of Interstate 16.

As GSP approached the vehicle, troopers say that’s when the driver fled the scene, running vehicles off the road and driving without its headlights on. GSP performed a PIT maneuver near mile marker 163.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and is being charged with a DUI and felony fleeing.

No injuries were reported in this incident

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 60% chance a disturbance...
Forecasters eye system off southeast coast for tropical development
Summerville Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to a fire in a top-floor unit at the...
Early-morning apartment fire displaces approximately 10, child sent to hospital

Latest News

Yong Cha Davis was last seen Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. at her North Myrtle Beach home,...
Police search for SC woman missing for three days
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a CVS...
McMaster advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Vaccination pace hits another low as Delta variant infection rate increases
The National Hurricane Center reduced the chance of tropical development for a system of storms...
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Chance of tropical development for system off SC coast drops slightly