SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been six years since Dominique Williams was killed by an act of gun violence. Since then, his family pulls together an all-male fashion showcase each year to honor his life and urge young men to find an outlet other than violence.

“Five years, it has been five years since we started this show, but it has been six years since Dominique was stolen from us through a senseless act of gun violence,” said Olga Williams, Dominique’s “Bonus Mom.”

Williams calls Dominique her bonus son. Since Dominique’s life was taken by a young man who was only 15 years old, Olga and Dominique’s father Leroy Williams say they have been working to find ways to regain lost youth.

Fifth District County Commissioner Tanya Milton has a personal connection with the family and still feels the pain of his loss.

“Dominique Xavier Milton Williams who was murdered by a senseless act of gun violence,” said Milton.

Dominique’s family, city leaders and pastors urge young men in the community to find a different path before it’s too late.

“Young men up there I hope you don’t need this, but in case you do, put down the guns and pick up a book,” said Pastor Jackie L. Jackson.

The family has an organization called Dominique’s World in honor of him. They say they will keep telling his story in hopes that it will save another young man’s life.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 60% chance a disturbance...
Forecasters eye system off southeast coast for tropical development
Summerville Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to a fire in a top-floor unit at the...
Early-morning apartment fire displaces approximately 10, child sent to hospital

Latest News

While CARTA is identifying where to put the charging stations for the battery-powered buses,...
CARTA bumps up spending for electric buses
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 17th Annual Sweetgrass Festival kicks off Saturday morning
The bus company gave Live 5 News Anchor Ann McGill a chance to get behind the wheel to get a...
Ride along as Live 5 learns what it takes to become a school bus driver
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Non-profit sets out to help youth struggling with mental illness
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trident United Way looking for final School Supply Drive donations