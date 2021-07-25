SC Lottery
Plenty of sunshine to end the weekend, rain chances increase next week!

Watching The Tropics For Possible Development Off the Florida Coast
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure to our north will keep us mostly dry today, but things change next week! We start out the week mainly dry Monday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 90s. A trough will develop along the area of low pressure and will bring a better chance of showers and storms for the middle of the week. We return to a more typical summertime pattern with higher temperatures and more humidity as well. Highs remain in the low to mid 90s into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 74.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 75.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 77.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 94, Low 77.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

