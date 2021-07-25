SC Lottery
Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Monroe Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Icemorlee Drive.

Police believe the child was sitting with friends on a picnic table when what is believed to be a black Ford Freestyle (SUV) drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting in the direction of the children before speeding away.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and there appear to be no other victims, according to Monroe police.

The 13-year-old was found with a gunshot wound before being taken to the hospital where the child died.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence”

This is an active investigation and officers are talking with area residents and collecting any video evidence available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department as soon as possible at (704) 282-4700.

