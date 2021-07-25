Police search for SC woman missing for three days

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Myrtle Beach are searching for a woman who disappeared from her home but left her phone, keys, car and medicine behind.

Yong Cha Davis was last seen Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. at her home on Little River Neck Road, police say.

Investigators say Davis is not known to leave her home for days without contacting someone.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or sees her is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Public Safety at 843-280-5511.

