RiverDogs Come Through in Clutch to Upend Myrtle Beach 9-4

Myrtle Beach, SC — Trailing by two runs with two outs and the bases empty in the eighth inning, the Charleston RiverDogs exploded for seven runs down the stretch, stunning the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9-4 at TicketReturn.com Field on Saturday night.

The victory was the team’s fourth of the year when trailing after seven innings.Myrtle Beach (33-38) held a 4-2 lead entering the eighth inning and seemed poised to carry that advantage into the final frame when Carlos Ocampo retired the first two batters.

However, the RiverDogs had other ideas. Diego Infante worked a walk and advanced into scoring position when Heriberto Hernandez legged out an infield single. Ocampo also walked Garrett Hiott, loading the bases and placing the tying run in scoring position. At that point, manager Blake Butera pinch-hit for Johan Lopez with the red-hot Brett Wisely. Wisely fell behind 0-2, but won the battle by lining a base hit to right-center that tied the game 4-4.

The clutch single extended his hitting streak to ten games. The score remained tied entering the ninth inning when the RiverDogs (49-20) exploded for five runs. Alika Williams and Osleivis Basabe singled and walked, respectively, to open the frame. After Logan Driscoll was retired on a line drive to third, Diego Infante gave the RiverDogs the lead by rolling a single through the left side. Hernandez followed with an RBI single of his own to make it 6-4.

Following an intentional walk of Garrett Hiott, Wisely drove in two more runs with another base hit. Later in the frame, Abiezel Ramirez worked a walk with the bases loaded to force in the ninth run for the RiverDogs.

Hiott gave Charleston the first lead of night with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Myrtle Beach jumped ahead in the bottom of the same frame when RiverDogs starter Ian Seymour walked two batters with the bases loaded to force in a pair of runs. The left-hander departed after 3.1 innings, having allowed two runs on one hit and four walks. The RiverDogs tied the game in thrilling fashion in the top of the sixth.

Hiott hit a high fly ball to right-center field that caromed off the top of the wall and rolled back toward the infield while he raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Once again, the Pelicans bounced right back, regaining the lead in the bottom of the frame on Kevin Made’s two-run single through the right side of the infield that made it 4-2.

Nomar Rojas made his RiverDogs debut as the first man out of the bullpen and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 2.1 innings. Hector Figueroa was the winning pitcher, working 3.1 hitless innings to finish off the game.

He struck out the final five batters he faced. Despite entering the game late, Wisely led the RiverDogs by going 2-2 with four runs batted in. Hiott reached base four times, going 2-3 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs scored.

The RiverDogs can win the series with a victory in the finale on Sunday evening at 6:05 p.m. LHP Luis Moncada (4-0, 2.59) will make his second start of the series for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will call on RHP Richard Gallardo (2-5, 4.70).