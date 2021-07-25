SC Lottery
SC senators hold first of 10 public redistricting hearings

A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public hearings on how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public hearings on how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.

The Senate subcommittee handling redistricting is holding the first of 10 hearings over the next three weeks before lawmakers use the 2020 U.S. Census data to draw new maps.

They want to hear what citizens want and don’t want done.

This week’s hearings are Tuesday at the Gressette Building on Statehouse grounds in Columbia; Wednesday at Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter; and Thursday at York Technical College in Rock Hill. All of them start at 6:30 p.m.

