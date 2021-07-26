SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 killed in Orangeburg County single-vehicle crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died Sunday night in a crash along Highway 21.

The crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Widgeon Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 2014 Ford Sedan was traveling north on Highway 21 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and then a tree. Both the driver and passenger, neither of whom were wearing seat belts, died in the crash.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victims’ identities.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Authorities say a police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence has been...
Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
The National Hurricane Center reduced the chance of tropical development for a system of storms...
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast

Latest News

Nuke, named after the Navy nuclear school, is in training to be the Goose Creek Police...
Goose Creek Police introduce new K-9 officer in training
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed in Orangeburg County single-vehicle crash
A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public...
SC senators hold first of 10 public redistricting hearings
Crews responded to a fire in the 9400 block of Highway 78 on Sunday night.
Crews respond to fire on Highway 78