Bulldogs Land Four on Preseason All-SoCon Team

The Citadel's Willie Eubanks III was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year...
The Citadel's Willie Eubanks III was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Citadel had four football players earn Preseason All-Southern Conference honors, it was announced at the league’s annual Media Day held at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina on Monday. The teams were chosen by the league’s head coaches.

Punter Matt Campbell and linebacker Willie Eubanks III were selected to the first team, while linebacker Anthony Britton Jr. and offensive lineman Haden Haas garnered second-team accolades.

The Bulldogs were picked to finish seventh in the league in a preseason vote by the head coaches, while the media tabbed the Bulldogs eighth.

Campbell has been the league’s top punter each of the last three seasons, earning first-team all-conference honors each year. Last season, Campbell averaged 41.6 yards on 54 punts. He had nine punts carry more than 50 yards and had 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. His best game came against Samford when he average 51.8 yards on five punts. He had a long of 61 yards, which was just one yard shy of his season long of 62 set against ETSU the previous week.

Eubanks was a first-team all-conference selection following the 2021 spring season. He appeared in eight games and finished second on the team with 70 tackles, including 41 solo stops. He added 6.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. He finished the year with double-digit tackles in three contests, including a career-high 14 tackles against Eastern Kentucky. After missing a few games in the spring due to injury, Eubanks came back against Wofford and finished 12 tackles, 10 solo.

Britton burst onto the scene last year to lead the Bulldogs with 104 tackles, including 53 solo stops, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

He finished with at least eight tackles in nine of 11 games, including five double-digit tackle performances. He closed out the fall with 10 tackles against Army West Point before recording a career-high 16 stops against Western Carolina. He added 13 tackles in back-to-back games against Wofford and Furman.

Haas has been a mainstay on the offensive line for the past three seasons, starting 34 of the last 35 games at center. He has anchored an offensive line that has ranked among the national leaders in rushing yards each season.

The Citadel opens the season on Sept. 2 as they travel to face Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen live on ESPN+.

