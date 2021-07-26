SC Lottery
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the Lieber Correctional Institution guard found dead one week ago.

Rick Jason Mitchell, 62, of Charleston, was found dead on July 19 at 6:20 p.m., according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Mitchell was a contract employee with Allied Universal and was assigned as the guard in the tower and found dead the same day, Brouthers said.

The coroner pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene at 7:55 p.m.

An autopsy on Wednesday at MUSC determined the manner of death to be natural causes, Brouthers said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are leading the investigation.

