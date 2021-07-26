SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the North Charleston man who crashed his vehicle after being shot.

Jose Silverio Sanchez Lopez, 65, was shot in the vicinity of Dorchester Road and Patriot Boulevard at approximately 9:25 p.m. on July 19, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Lopez was found in the parking lot at the Robert Bosch plant after his vehicle crashed into a concrete fixture there.

The coroner pronounced Lopez dead at the scene at 11:50 p.m.

An autopsy conducted at MUSC on Wednesday determined the manner of death to be homicide.

The North Charleston Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say
Authorities say a police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence has been...
Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Solicitor to hold news conference on Jamal Sutherland case
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor to hold news conference on Jamal Sutherland case
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano outlined changes she has made during her first six...
Sheriff blogs about changes at Charleston County jail, but has refused interviews