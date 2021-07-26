Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the North Charleston man who crashed his vehicle after being shot.

Jose Silverio Sanchez Lopez, 65, was shot in the vicinity of Dorchester Road and Patriot Boulevard at approximately 9:25 p.m. on July 19, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Lopez was found in the parking lot at the Robert Bosch plant after his vehicle crashed into a concrete fixture there.

The coroner pronounced Lopez dead at the scene at 11:50 p.m.

An autopsy conducted at MUSC on Wednesday determined the manner of death to be homicide.

The North Charleston Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

