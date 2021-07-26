SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Day 5: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson(WRDW)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The jury heard a lot of details about DNA analysis Friday in day four of the trial of Nathaniel Rowland.

Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Monday marks the beginning of week two in the trial. In Week one, multiple witnesses testified, including a SLED DNA expert.

Ryan DeWane took the stand. She was the serologist, a blood serum analysis scientist, who studied the DNA in the case. DeWane also said Josephson’s DNA was under Rowland’s fingernails.

A Wells Fargo security expert also testified, showing video of a man trying to use Josephson’s debit card at a drive-thru ATM in Sumter.

Court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Watch what happened in court Friday in the following videos:

PREVIOUS ROWLAND TRIAL COVERAGE
LIVE TRIAL COVERAGE

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app. Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Authorities say a police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence has been...
Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
The National Hurricane Center reduced the chance of tropical development for a system of storms...
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rare two-headed sea turtle found at SC state park
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano outlined changes she has made during her first six...
Sheriff blogs about changes at Charleston County jail, but has refused interviews
GasBuddy says while the average price per gallon fell slightly nationally, it fell by less than...
‘We aren’t in the clear yet’: Report says demand could raise gas prices again
Our Lady of Mercy is expanding its coverage area to reach more Charleston County families in...
Lowcountry nonprofit working to triple coverage to help families as needs increase