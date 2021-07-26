Day 5: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The jury heard a lot of details about DNA analysis Friday in day four of the trial of Nathaniel Rowland.

Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019.

Monday marks the beginning of week two in the trial. In Week one, multiple witnesses testified, including a SLED DNA expert.

Ryan DeWane took the stand. She was the serologist, a blood serum analysis scientist, who studied the DNA in the case. DeWane also said Josephson’s DNA was under Rowland’s fingernails.

A Wells Fargo security expert also testified, showing video of a man trying to use Josephson’s debit card at a drive-thru ATM in Sumter.

Court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

