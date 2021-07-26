Deputies seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
In total, 80 dogs, two monkeys and a bird were the animals seized from the home.
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say they seized 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns and other animals from a home in York, S.C. Monday morning.
In total, 80 dogs, two monkeys and a bird were the animals seized from the home.
One person, identified as 63-year-old David Barber, has been arrested. Deputies have not outlined his charges as of yet.
The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they were working with York County Animal Control on a “large-scale animal seizure” off West Liberty Hill Road.
As a result, the county shelter’s intake will be closed for now.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.