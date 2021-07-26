SC Lottery
Deputies seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.

In total, 80 dogs, two monkeys and a bird were the animals seized from the home.
The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday morning that they are working with York County...
The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday morning that they are working with York County Animal Control to conduct the seizure off West Liberty Hill Road.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say they seized 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns and other animals from a home in York, S.C. Monday morning.

In total, 80 dogs, two monkeys and a bird were the animals seized from the home.

One person, identified as 63-year-old David Barber, has been arrested. Deputies have not outlined his charges as of yet.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they were working with York County Animal Control on a “large-scale animal seizure” off West Liberty Hill Road.

As a result, the county shelter’s intake will be closed for now.

This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.

