SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Driver survives when 4-foot metal pole smashes through windshield

By KPNX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) - A Phoenix woman is afraid to get behind the wheel again after narrowly surviving when a metal pole from a fallen load smashed into her windshield, impaling her car.

Mandy Poff was about to get off Arizona State Route 51 in Phoenix on Thursday when a white work truck in front of her hit a bump. A 4-foot metal pole in its back trailer flew out, bounced on the ground and straight up into Poff’s windshield.

“Glass just showered down on me,” Poff said. “My whole body felt like pins and needles. It hasn’t all sunk in yet.”

The pole impaled her car, missing her head by inches.

“It did feel very much like slow-mo. I can picture it coming by my face and that feeling and the sound of the glass. That’s hard to get out of your head. It just keeps replaying,” Poff said.

A driver behind her pulled over and called 911.

“I remember the paramedics telling me, ‘I can’t believe you’re alive. I can’t believe you made it through this. You’re so lucky,’” Poff said.

Meanwhile, Poff called her husband, Justin, who says he was terrified by the whole incident.

“I wanted my whole life with this person, and even the idea of it being cut short is terrifying. It’s hard not to get angry. It’s hard not to be hurt,” he said.

The couple are both upset that the driver carrying the metal pole didn’t stop.

“I’m terrified to get back in my car,” Poff said. “If he would have taken just a few minutes to secure his load, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Poff hasn’t been back on the road since and can’t bring herself to look at the photos. Though scared and shaken, she is a survivor.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Authorities say a police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence has been...
Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
The National Hurricane Center reduced the chance of tropical development for a system of storms...
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver and passenger of a 2014 Ford Sedan died...
2 killed in Orangeburg County single-vehicle crash
Less than 58% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. If that doesn't improve, the...
With new COVID cases on the rise, experts push for vaccination to prevent worst-case scenario
Nuke, named after the Navy nuclear school, is in training to be the Goose Creek Police...
Goose Creek Police introduce new K-9 officer in training
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed in Orangeburg County single-vehicle crash
A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public...
SC senators hold first of 10 public redistricting hearings