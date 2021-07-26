SC Lottery
Georgetown looks to address flooding with master plan

Georgetown County is creating a master plan to address flooding concerns.
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The construction of a master plan to address flooding problems in Georgetown County is underway. The Georgetown County Stormwater Division is seeking the help of the public to identify areas of particular concern.

Georgetown homeowner Suzanne Sammut says flooding is a major concern for everyone.

“I would say out of all the topics in life there is, the big thing people talk about is flooding,” Sammut said. “What’s happening, what can be done and why isn’t it being done?”

Sammut says it doesn’t take too much before her yard is underwater.

“We still get significant flooding in our streets and we live in a fairly new community,” Sammut said. “One person can’t move a mountain but if a group of people can put their heads together there’s a solution. I came from another state where over building was a huge problem and I really feel that is happening here too.”

In the last year, the county council has rejected at least one housing development in part because of flooding concerns and public outcry.

“It’s not that people want to complain, it’s that they are concerned about their investment,” Sammut said.

The master plan will be broken into sections, each focusing on a different watershed with separate public meeting for each. The first public meeting will be held at the Waccamaw Library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and will focus on the Waccamaw Neck.

The county will be presenting a mapping system that will allow residents to drop pins to identify areas of concern.  The mapping system will be demonstrated at the county council meeting on Tuesday as well.

County officials say they believe the work will be done by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

