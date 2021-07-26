SC Lottery
Georgia board picks 6 companies to sell medical marijuana

(Sizov A.S.(Tali Russ) | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia board tasked with overseeing the state’s efforts to get patients access to medical marijuana has approved the six companies that will sell the drug.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on the vote which happened Saturday. It marks a major step to finally getting patients legal access to the medication.

Sixty-nine companies had applied for licenses. Specifically the six that won will be able to sell medical marijuana oil that contains no more than 5% of the THC compound that is found in marijuana and which makes users high.

After the contracts are signed, companies will have one year to begin operations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

