Goose Creek Police introduce new K-9 officer in training

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-week-old German Shepherd puppy joined the ranks of the Goose Creek Police Department.

Police posted a photo of Nuke, named after the Navy nuclear school, who is in training to be the department’s newest K-9 officer. Nuke will be trained by the same handler who currently works with K-9 Gracie, who is set to retire from police work.

Goose Creek K-9 Officer Gracie is set to retire from the force.

Gracie, who joined the force in 2019, had a heartbreaking past, police said.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe said a nonprofit German Shepherd rescue group reached out to her to place Gracie with Goose Creek, saying Gracie had been surrendered after being passed from handler to handler. The group told Roscoe the dog had been mistreated to the point that she lost 20 pounds.

But police said that despite Gracie’s struggle, she never lost her enthusiasm to serve.

Nuke, police say, is the baby sister of Goose, who the department introduced in January.

