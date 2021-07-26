SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Group gathers in downtown Charleston in support of Cuba

A small group gathered on Sunday afternoon in downtown Charleston to show support for Cuba.
A small group gathered on Sunday afternoon in downtown Charleston to show support for Cuba.(Provided)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small group gathered on Sunday afternoon in downtown Charleston to show support for Cuba.

Members of Somos+ Las Carolinas and the Cuban community gathered in Marion Square to show support for the Cuban people.

The group is asking for governments and companies to condemn the Cuban government and call for the resignation of Cuban president Migueal Diaz-Canel.

“We are here so that the whole world can condemn the repression and the mistreatment of the dictatorial regime that the prevailing dictatorship on the island exercises over the Cuban people,” Somos+ Las Carolinas Leader Iskra C Perez Salcedo said. “If you have questions please ask your Cubans friends we know the truth.”

The authorized demonstration was held between 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday. The group is also holding a prayer vigil on Monday night from 7 to 9 p.m. in Marion Square.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 60% chance a disturbance...
Forecasters eye system off southeast coast for tropical development
Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say

Latest News

Crews responded to a fire in the 9400 block of Highway 78 on Sunday night.
Crews respond to fire on Highway 78
After nearly a year, the country’s pandemic-related eviction moratorium is set to end next...
As eviction moratorium ends, millions in aid still available in Charleston County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two injured in Dorchester County shooting
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County