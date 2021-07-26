Group gathers in downtown Charleston in support of Cuba

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small group gathered on Sunday afternoon in downtown Charleston to show support for Cuba.

Members of Somos+ Las Carolinas and the Cuban community gathered in Marion Square to show support for the Cuban people.

The group is asking for governments and companies to condemn the Cuban government and call for the resignation of Cuban president Migueal Diaz-Canel.

“We are here so that the whole world can condemn the repression and the mistreatment of the dictatorial regime that the prevailing dictatorship on the island exercises over the Cuban people,” Somos+ Las Carolinas Leader Iskra C Perez Salcedo said. “If you have questions please ask your Cubans friends we know the truth.”

The authorized demonstration was held between 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday. The group is also holding a prayer vigil on Monday night from 7 to 9 p.m. in Marion Square.

