Hit or miss rain and storms to start off the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The tropical low we’ve been tracking off the Southeast coast over the last 4 or 5 days is now moving onshore in Southeast Georgia. Even though this never developed into a tropical depression, this will be responsible for helping to increase the rain chances across the Lowcountry over the next couple days. A few showers and downpours will be possible near the coast for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s, falling into the low to mid 70s overnight. Scattered rain and storms are possible again Tuesday and Wednesday before drier and HOTTER weather moves in for the second half of the week. Highs will climb into the mid 90s Thursday and Friday and heat indices could top if not exceed105°.

TODAY: Scattered Rain/Storms. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low to mid 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 95, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97, Low 77.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 76.

