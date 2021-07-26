SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hit or miss rain and storms to start off the week!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The tropical low we’ve been tracking off the Southeast coast over the last 4 or 5 days is now moving onshore in Southeast Georgia. Even though this never developed into a tropical depression, this will be responsible for helping to increase the rain chances across the Lowcountry over the next couple days. A few showers and downpours will be possible near the coast for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s, falling into the low to mid 70s overnight. Scattered rain and storms are possible again Tuesday and Wednesday before drier and HOTTER weather moves in for the second half of the week. Highs will climb into the mid 90s Thursday and Friday and heat indices could top if not exceed105°.

TODAY: Scattered Rain/Storms. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low to mid 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 95, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97, Low 77.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 76.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say
Authorities say a police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence has been...
Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Scattered rain returns to start the new work week!
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Your Monday forecast
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Your Monday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: System off Florida coast less likely to develop, but could still affect Lowcountry this week
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast