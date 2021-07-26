SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Jamal Sutherland’s family holding news conference on decision to not file charges in his death

By Patrick Phillips and Ray Rivera
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of Jamal Sutherland is holding a news conference Monday afternoon after Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced she would not file criminal charges in Sutherland’s death.

That news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. in North Charleston. Mobile users click here to watch.

Sutherland, 31, died in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Jan. 5, after becoming unresponsive while being forcibly removed from his cell so he could attend a bond hearing on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Wilson held a news conference Monday afternoon, saying Sutherland’s death was wrong and that it should not have happened. But she said she could not bring criminal charges against former Charleston County Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle because she would not be able to prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt.

SPECIAL SECTION: Jamal Sutherland Death Investigation

Wilson said the officers were doing what they were trained to do, criticizing policies and procedures within the Charleston County jail.

Jamal Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5 while in custody at the Charleston County jail.
Amy Sutherland had long called for criminal charges in her son’s death in the months since video showing the incident was released. She participated in news conferences and protests outside the solicitor’s office to demand justice for her son.

Late last month, she questioned the use of force deputies used to make Sutherland attend a bond hearing.

“Who was harmed by Jamal not going to bond? Jamal! So if he was the only one who was going to be harmed, why did you harm him?” she said on June 29.

Wilson herself echoed a similar sentiment at her news conference Monday afternoon.

“Jamal Sutherland wasn’t going to hurt anyone in that jail cell,” Wilson said. “He was there by himself. He wasn’t a danger to other inmates. He wasn’t a danger to anyone else, but they decided, the administration decided that it was so important that he go to a hearing where we all know, he likely would have gotten a [public recognizance] bond and been released.”

Meanwhile, the FBI has a related pending investigation into Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Charleston County jail, Special Agent Don Wood confirmed Monday.

He said the FBI would not be represented at Wilson’s news conference and the agency would not provide “any correspondence between the FBI and any other entity related to our investigation.”

Wilson confirmed at her news conference that she reached out to the Department of Justice in April asked them to review the case for any potential civil rights violations.

