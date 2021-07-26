SC Lottery
Live 5 News’ Bill Walsh to be inducted into Emmy Silver Circle

The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Monday...
The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Monday that Bill Walsh was chosen to join the NATAS Southeast’s illustrious Silver Circle.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh was selected to be inducted into the Emmy Silver Circle!

The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Monday that Walsh was chosen to join the NATAS Southeast’s illustrious Silver Circle.

The Silver Circle is comprised of unique professionals who have dedicated at least 25 years to television excellence.

Walsh will be honored on Sept. 10 at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead in Atlanta. 

