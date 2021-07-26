Motorcyclist killed, motorist injured in crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed and a motorist injured in a crash in Berkeley County Monday afternoon.

It happened at 4:40 p.m. on US-17A near Cypress Gardens Road.

Trooper David Jones said a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on the highway when it lost control, went across the median and struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Trailblazer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

