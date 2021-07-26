SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed, motorist injured in crash in Berkeley County

It happened at 4:40 p.m. on US-17A near Cypress Gardens Road.
It happened at 4:40 p.m. on US-17A near Cypress Gardens Road.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed and a motorist injured in a crash in Berkeley County Monday afternoon.

It happened at 4:40 p.m. on US-17A near Cypress Gardens Road.

Trooper David Jones said a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on the highway when it lost control, went across the median and struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Trailblazer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant
Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say

Latest News

Jamal Sutherland’s mother said “Justice was denied” in Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett...
Jamal Sutherland’s mother says ‘Justice was denied’ on decision to not file charges in son’s death
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson also released investigative material in the case which...
State authorities, solicitor releases investigative reports on Jamal Sutherland’s death
VIDEO: Solicitor won’t file charges for deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also...
VIDEO: Solicitor won’t file charges for deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating