Motorcyclist killed, motorist injured in crash in Berkeley County
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed and a motorist injured in a crash in Berkeley County Monday afternoon.
It happened at 4:40 p.m. on US-17A near Cypress Gardens Road.
Trooper David Jones said a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on the highway when it lost control, went across the median and struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The driver of the Trailblazer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
